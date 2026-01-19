Footasylum to open new “landmark” store in Leeds

Footwear and sportswear retailer Footasylum is opening a new “landmark” store in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre in April, after a successful pop-up store in the centre last year.

The new 12,000-square-foot store will be located on the lower ground floor, in the unit previously occupied by Superdry and opposite Mango. The retailer said the location would build on its “long-standing presence” in Leeds following the strong performance of its former store at The Core shopping centre and last year’s pop-up.

The store will house a diverse mix of renowned third-party brands alongside Footasylum's exclusive labels, including Monterrain, Forena, Dripmade, and Epic Kind. It will also create 24 local jobs.

Commenting on the opening, Shannon Osman, head of retail at Footasylum, said in a statement: “Leeds has always been a strong market for Footasylum. The response to our pop-up in the Trinity shopping centre last year, and our previous store at The Core, demonstrated clear demand for a bigger, permanent Footasylum presence in the city, and we’re delighted Trinity provided the right opportunity to do that.

“This store represents an important step as we continue our rollout across the UK and beyond under Aurelius’ ownership. Investing in high-quality retail spaces remains central to our multi-brand, multi-channel strategy, and we look forward to further openings in the year ahead.”

Footasylum hoardings at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre Credits: Footasylum

The new Leeds store is part of Footasylum's ongoing UK store expansion, following several recent openings, including Cornmill Centre in Darlington, Croft Retail and Leisure Park in Bromborough, and Forster Square shopping centre in Bradford.

Since private equity investor Aurelius bought Footasylum from JD Sports Fashion in August 2022, the retailer has also been progressing its international expansion programme. In November 2025, it signed a distribution agreement with MAD agency across the DACH region of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, followed by a strategic partnership with Apparel Group in December 2025 to open Footasylum stores across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.