Footfall anticipated to rise as Oasis and Wimbledon boost activity

Retail destinations across the UK could see a welcome increase in activity as the summer of sport and entertainment, led by Oasis’ World Tour and Wimbledon, takes shape.

Evidence of such already came to fruition last week, June 29 to July 5, when retail footfall rose 1.5 percent on the week prior, according to MRI Software. Retail parks led the way, reporting a 2.9 percent uptick in activity, followed by high streets at 1.3 percent and shopping centres at 0.9 percent.

While the beginning of the week remained quiet, things picked up from Thursday as temperatures continued to rise, bringing shoppers outside. This trend is expected for the current week, when another heat wave is anticipated towards the end of the period.

In the way of geographies, footfall showed promise in Wales, where it increased 6.3 percent, and the West Midlands, where it rose 6.4 percent. The uptick was likely driven by Oasis kicking off their World Tour in Cardiff, which MRI said was “more than just a cultural event, it’s a catalyst”.

The data platform noted: “With the band set to visit major cities throughout the summer, retailers, hospitality, and venues hosting the tour should expect to see similar trends, providing a timely boost to footfall and spending during the crucial summer trading period.”

Meanwhile, the start of Wimbledon helped push up week-on-week figures in Greater London, where footfall rose 2.7 percent.

Compared to last year, overall footfall was up 3.8 percent, with high streets largely contributing to this increase, as activity rose 5 percent. Figures were more modest for retail parks and shopping centres, increasing 3.3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.