Footfall bounces back in July despite rainy days

A report by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sensormatic Solutions saw evidence that footfall bounced back to positive figures for the month of July, despite rainy weather deterring shoppers from the streets.

“Modest” growth could be seen in all locations across the majority of UK cities, with those in Scotland and the North East leading the way.

There had been a particular recovery in outlet retail, as shoppers favoured discount locations in light of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, yet such a demand has put pressure on retailers to cater to the growing price sensitivity, the report noted.

In a release, Andy Sumpter, EMEA retail consultant of Sensormatic, said: “Footfall saw a bounce back into positive figures in July, reversing the slowdown experienced in May and June.

“While retailers will welcome the uptick in shopper traffic, it will be with a sense of practical positivity.

“Many will be mindful they continue to serve a cost-of-living consumer, who remains cautious - and may well become more so with the prospect of further interest rates threatening spending power in the mid- to long-term.”

In addition, Helen Dickinson, CEO of the BRC, noted the recovery in international tourism has also had an impact, and called on the government to capitalise on this by reintroducing the tax-free shopping scheme that exists in other European countries.

Parliament is set to debate this topic in September after experiencing increased pressure from businesses and retailers.