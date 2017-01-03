Footfall drops 23.8 percent across New Year's weekend

The UK high street did not exactly have a strong start to the new year as data indicates footfall dropped by 13 per cent across the country. UK shopping centres had it even tougher as visitor traffic plummeted by 50 per cent as cold weather and bank holiday trading hours kept shoppers at bay on New Year's Day according to retail benchmarking firm Springboard.

Out-of-town retail parks saw footfall decrease by 23.8 per cent and all together all retail destinations saw a 16.1 per cent decline in footfall across the weekend as the UK retail sector in general did not get off to a strong start in 2017. "The ease and comfort of online shopping proved too enticing for shoppers keen to snap up further discounts in the sales rather than bracing the cold outdoors," commented Diane Wehrle, Springboard insights director.

The weak start to 2017 could offer retailers a taste of what the rest of the year may hold in store, added Wehrle. "Retailers traditionally see the first trading weekend of the New Year as a sign of things to come, and if this still rings true the industry is set for a rocky 2017." From the three retail destinations, shopping centres are likely to face the most challenges in 2017, believes Wehrle.

"Having experienced a decline in footfall during 2016, these destinations need to up their game in order to provide additional reasons to draw shoppers away from their devices with an offer going beyond retail."

