Footfall drops in October marking sixth consecutive months of decline

New figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have shown what is now the sixth consecutive month of decreasing footfall this year as consumer confidence remains weak across the UK.

According to BRC-Sensormatic, total UK footfall fell 0.7 percent in October compared to the year prior. This came above the 1.8 percent decrease reported in September.

While high street footfall rose 0.6 percent throughout the month, up from a drop of 2.5 percent in September, figures were less promising among retail parks and shopping centres, where footfall dropped 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Performance in Wales remained fairly stable, with footfall increasing 0.6 percent YoY. Other regions experienced declines, however. England saw the largest drop at 0.9 percent, followed by Northern Ireland at 0.2 percent and Scotland by 0.1 percent.

In a statement, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said consumer confidence has remained weak ahead of the government’s Autumn Budget, which could impose further tax increases on consumers and retailers.

Dickinson added: “Now is the moment for Government to deliver on their manifesto’s business rates commitment, exclude retail from the new business rates surtax and ensure a meaningful rates reduction for the industry. This will help to boost investment in fresh and exciting shopping destinations, better in-store experiences and encourage shoppers to visit more often.”