Footfall rises ahead of Christmas yet remains lower than 2023 levels

Footfall across all UK retail destinations rose for the second consecutive week last week ahead of the forthcoming Christmas, however, figures remained lower than those of the same period last year.

For the week to December 22, MRI Software reported an overall 4.6 percent increase in footfall compared to the week prior, with retail parks coming out on top, welcoming a rise of 8.5 percent. Footfall at shopping centres, meanwhile, rose 7.8 percent, while high streets increased 1.3 percent.

Peak activity was recorded on Thursday and Friday, when footfall rose 16.1 percent in retail parks and 17.6 percent in shopping centres. This was more subdued for high streets, however, which reported an uptick of 5.5 percent. MRI said this was an indicator that the “great rush” was beginning, with momentum gathering into the weekend.

Despite the optimism, figures remained “considerably lower” compared to the same week in the year prior, likely due to the extra couple of days of work, suggesting shoppers were holding off until the next week in order to secure last minute gifts.

Market towns and Greater London recorded the greatest week-on-week rise, up 8.5 and 8.1 percent, respectively. Historic towns, however, experienced a 6.9 percent drop in footfall, while Central London’s footfall fell 4.5 percent.

Regionally, the South East posted the highest increase in footfall at 10.1 percent, followed by the East Midlands at 8.5 percent and the East of England at 7.9 percent.