Footfall takes election-induced hit

Footfall continued to drop in July, marking its 12th consecutive month of decline after failing to recover on figures from 2022/23. This time, the British Retail Consortium (BRC), which reported the data, cited the latest election as the overarching cause for the decrease, having created a sense of “uncertainty” for consumers.

According to the retail organisation, total UK footfall fell by 3.3 percent in July YoY, down from a 2.3 percent decrease in June. Shopping centres were the worst affected, seeing footfall drop 3.9 percent, while retail parks had the least impact despite figures still falling by 0.8 percent. Footfall for high street retailers, meanwhile, fell 2.7 percent.

Alongside the election, BRC’s chief executive Helen Dickinson said many consumers were choosing to funnel their earnings into holidays and leisure activities over shopping, further contributing to the continued decline. She added: “With the election now over, many retailers will be making decisions about how and where to invest in the coming years. Retailers welcomed Labour’s promises to reform both business rates and planning laws – two major factors that often hold back much needed local investment. If Labour can address these effectively, they could help breathe new life into retail destinations.”

In regional terms, footfall also saw an all round decrease. England took the worst hit, dropping 3.4 percent, followed by Wales at a decrease of 3.2 percent. While Scotland’s footfall fell 2.3 percent, Northern Ireland was the least impacted, reporting a 2.2 percent decline.