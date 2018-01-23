Footlocker to open one of its largest stores in Liverpool

Athletic footwear and apparel retailer Footlocker is to open one of its largest global stores at Liverpool One, after securing a 21,000 square foot store in the city.

Located on Liverpool One’s South John Street, Footlocker have secured the unit following HMV’s decision to relocate to a new 13,000 square foot store on the street.

The new Footlocker will become one of the brand’s largest in a global portfolio of 2,500 stores and will become the latest sportswear and footwear brands to select Liverpool One, following the openings of JD and Superdry in Q4 of 2017.

Alison Clegg, director of asset management at Grosvenor Europe, which owns Liverpool One, said: “Securing Footlocker is a reflection of our strategy of providing visitors with a highly compelling and relevant offer that is unavailable elsewhere.

“Along with the new HMV, the new stores will provide on-trend, exciting offers that further strengthen Liverpool ONE’s great mix of brands.”

This signing follows a record year for Liverpool One, which recorded sales increase of 3 percent in 2017 compared to 2016, and saw its footfall exceeding 29 million for the first time.

Image: courtesy of Liverpool One