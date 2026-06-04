Footshop opens first French store in Paris

As announced by FashionUnited in October 2025, Czech retailer Footshop is cementing its European expansion by opening its first-ever store in France. The store, which opened on June 3, 2026, is located at 63 rue de Rivoli in the heart of Paris's first arrondissement.

By targeting one of the French capital's busiest commercial hubs, situated between the Forum des Halles and La Samaritaine, the company secures a prime location within a highly dynamic ecosystem. France represents a key and closely watched market for streetwear and lifestyle. For Peter Hajduček, the group's founder and chief executive officer, this opening seemed inevitable: “Paris was never a question of if, only of when”. He stated in a press release that this location places the retailer at the centre of a particularly demanding environment, thereby justifying the independent player's ambition.

In today's fashion landscape, physical retail is striving to regain its standing and foster customer loyalty. This investment choice underscores a strategy to build cultural legitimacy among local communities. Aleš Pitro, the group's commercial director, also emphasises this commitment to actively participating in the local scene.

Footshop store, at 63 rue de Rivoli, Paris. Credits: Footshop

The Parisian store covers 170 square metres across two floors. It introduces a new architectural concept by Prague-based firm Rdth, which will later be rolled out to other stores in the network. The design features a refined industrial aesthetic, combining a raw concrete floor with modular stainless steel fixtures and translucent fabric panels brought to life by dynamic lighting. The space is designed to feel like a gallery, where clothing and trainers are displayed as if they were artefacts. Additionally, the façade features a distinctive digital installation by Czech artist Richard Loskot, which replaces traditional commercial signage.

The product offering combines world-renowned brands such as Nike, New Balance, Puma and Asics with more niche labels like Off-White, Heliot Emil and Represent. The retailer also showcases its own premium clothing line, FTSHP, alongside various exclusive collaborations.

This lifestyle product assortment strategy is supported by a robust financial foundation built over recent years. Following its stock market launch in August 2023, the group generated a turnover of 61.6 million euros in 2024, with 75 percent of this coming from international markets. Growth continued in the first half of 2025, with revenues reaching 36.5 million euros, a 38 percent year-over-year increase. With this sixth European location, Footshop aims to capitalise on the strength of its digital platforms, which generate 82 million visits annually. The goal is to firmly establish its authority within Europe's physical fashion retail landscape.

Footshop store, at 63 rue de Rivoli, Paris. Credits: Footshop