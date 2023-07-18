Footwear brand Nisolo opens New York City store

Footwear and accessories brand Nisolo has recently opened its first New York City location.

The new store marks the brand’s fourth retail opening, joining the lineup of locales in Boston, Washington, DC, and the Nashville flagship in a continued expansion from e-commerce to brick-and-mortar.

Located in the West Village at 380 Bleecker Street, the retail space carries an extensive range of men’s and women’s shoes, from sandals to sneakers. Customers can also shop a selection of leather handbags and other accessories.

A Certified B Corporation, the store opening also signifies a continued celebration of the brand’s Sustainability Facts Label—Nisolo’s answer to transparency efforts in sustainability.

The Sustainability Facts Label is an evaluation tool that allows shoppers to see a product’s impact on people and the planet, from measuring carbon footprint to worker safety. The tool is modelled after a nutrition facts label, which is aimed for both consumer knowledge and industry-wide inspiration.

Nisolo’s address on Bleecker Street adds a new presence to the luxury storefronts and independent boutiques that have long made the iconic area a shopping destination.

Neighbouring Danish clothing label Ganni and French perfume house Diptyque, Nisolo’s hours are from 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, as well as Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm.

