Footwear brand Tricker's opens first overseas store in Tokyo

Northampton-based footwear brand Tricker’s has opened its first store outside of the UK in Aoyama, Tokyo, in celebration of the company’s 190-year anniversary.

The brand, which was founded by Joseph Tricker in 1829 and was issued its Royal Appointment in 1989, is known for its highest quality heavy brogue shoes and boots, and boasts Prince Charles among its fans. The new store is an absolute replica of the brand's London Jermyn Street store.

”Japan has been our biggest export market for over thirty years. This is a bold development for a small business such as ours,” the brand wrote on Twitter, where it shared the news.