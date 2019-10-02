Footwear e-tailer Quarter and Last launches

A new men’s footwear e-tailer, Quarter and Last, has launched in the UK, offering a selection of men’s formal and casual footwear, from Derby brogues to Chelsea boots.

Shoemaking capital of the UK, Northampton, plays a big part in Quarter and Last’s offerings with several of its stocked brands born in the area including Barker Shoes, Joseph Cheaney and Sons and Tricker’s England, alongside popular names such as Loake, and Australian brands Jeffery West and R.M Williams.

Tim Payne, trading director at Quarter and Last, said in a statement: “Quarter and Last has been created to allow men to access a collection of classic quality footwear at their convenience. Our collection is inclusive to all ages as we know young men have been the fastest-growing segment for footwear sales in recent years.

“Quarter and Last brings a whole new level of sartorial style to their online footwear purchase, with well-known quality brands in a wide range of styles and sizes. They will also benefit from our premium level of customer service, including a great unboxing moment when their shoes arrive.”

Prices range between 140 to 445 pounds and the Quarterandlast.com offers free UK next day delivery and free UK returns.

Payne, added: “A lot of research has gone into the craftsmanship behind the brands we stock which also plays a role in our name, Quarter and Last. The ‘quarter’ forms part of a shoe’s upper and the ‘last’ is a traditional shoemaker’s base tool.

“Our customer is an individual who values style, craftsmanship and authenticity. They are sophisticated and digital-savvy, and they can use these traits with us to empower their individual style.”