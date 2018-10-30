For Art’s Sake to open first stand-alone London store

UK designer eyewear brand For Art’s Sake is opening its first stand-alone retail store in London’s Covent Garden in November. The store is set to open at the beginning of the month and will be situated in the heart of the Piazza.

The store will offer a variety of new innovative features, including a selfie station, personal shopping in five languages (Mandarin, French, Spanish, Italian and English), a ‘concierge option’, tax-free shopping, a click and collect option, and exclusive colourways. Founded in 2016, For Art’s Sake is a fashion-forward eyewear brand worn by the likes of Beyonce, Olivia Palermo, Poppy Delevingne, and Aimee Song.

To celebrate the launch, For Art’s Sake is collaborating with London design studio, Studio LaPeche, on a window installation that will “reimagine the most striking features of the London skyline,” according to a statement release by For Art’s Sake.

The UK brand is currently found in over 550 exclusive stockists around the world, including Harvey Nichols, Saks 5th Avenue, Net-A-Porter, and Yoox. For Art’s Sake will be opening a store in Shanghai’s XinTianDi Mall after the London store opening, and plans to open stores in Hong Kong, Miami, and New York by 2020.

Photo credit: Facebook, For Art’s Sake