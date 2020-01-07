Forever 21 launches localized online stores in 4 markets

Forever 21 is targeting consumers in Canada, Asia, APAC and LATAM through localized online stores. The American retailer has teamed with cross-border e-commerce solutions provider Global-e to build its localized digital stores and accelerate online growth in each specific market.

The new online stores are said to launch this month, ahead of upcoming closures of brick-and-mortar Forever 21 stores in relation to the company's recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing.

Global-e's solution provides Forever 21 with the opportunity to accelerate online expansion in specific markets. The online stores will each be adjusted to properly serve their respective local markets and meet the shopper's preferences in each market. The solution can support over 95 currencies, over 150 local and alternative payment methods, tax calculations, checkout systems in 21 languages and a wide choice of shipping methods. Global-e also allows Forever 21 to tailor its offering to each region according to specified marketing strategy and business goals.

“Ecommerce forms a large chunk of the profitable core of our operations and as part of our new global strategy, Forever 21 will leverage Global-e’s technology to offer international customers an outstanding online experience," said Alex Ok, president of Forever 21, in a statement. "To engage digitally savvy consumers today, retailers need to invest in creating a unique online experience that speaks directly to the shopper.

"With the continued increase in demand from international shoppers for our brand, we recognised that an advanced global online shopping experience is a fundamental part of our future growth. The seamless localised shopping experience our consumers around the world can now enjoy is a vital milestone in our mission to use the latest retail technology to bridge the online gap between the convenience of e-commerce and the local experience of in-store.”

Forever 21 turns to localized e-commerce to drive growth amid bankruptcy

Forever 21's localized e-commerce sites are intended to drive growth from consumers in the Canadian, Asian, APAC and LATAM markets as it shifts its focus away from physical retail. The company confirmed in October that it would close nearly 200 stores as part of its bankruptcy proceedings. Now, Forever 21's new strategy and partnership with Global-e allows it an opportunity to turn business around in a way that might connect better with consumers.

The localized offerings allows the brand to reach shoppers in its target markets with conveniences such as the ability to purchase in their own currency, guaranteed duties and tax calculations, attractive shipping rates and a prepayment option.

“Being able to offer our consumers a sophisticated online experience, tailored to their shopping preferences, wherever they are in the world, is a key priority for us," stated Kevin Diamond, head of global e-commerce for Forever 21. "With Global-e, we can confidently optimise the user experience and align our international offering with our global business needs and goals. We are excited to launch our renewed international online store in Canada, APAC and LATAM and provide our customers in these markets with the very best online shopping experience.”

Most physical Forever 21 stores in Canada, Asia and Europe are expected to close. The brand will continue to conduct business through its current U.S. e-commerce site, as well as its upcoming localized sites.

Images courtesy of DBLE PR