Forever 21 plots fourth re-entry into China, plans physical stores

Forever 21, a fast fashion retailer that filed for bankruptcy in the US, is making its fourth attempt at entering the Chinese market. Parent company Authentic Brands Group has reportedly partnered with local operator Chengdi to roll the brand out in the region.

The news was shared at a press day and reported on by multiple news platforms, including Reuters. Here, Chengdi, partly owned by e-commerce platform Vipshop Holdings, said it will initially relaunch the brand in Shanghai and will focus on localising operations to introduce Forever 21 to young, new customers.

Authentic also revealed to Reuters that a new partner is planned to help the brand relaunch in North America. Further announcements in this regard are expected soon. China and the US are to be the focus for the near-term, the company said in a press release. There are also plans to open physical stores in 2026.

Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy for the second time in six years back in March, and moved to wind down its US operations. The company cited heightened competition among the fast fashion sector and weak footfall as the cause.

In China, Forever 21 had enacted the third relaunch of its business in 2022, operating some physical stores throughout the country. By late 2024, however, local media had reported the brand’s departure.