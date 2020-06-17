Forever 21 re-enters the UK and EU market

US fast-fashion brand Forever 21 is launching new localised online stores for the UK and across Europe to target British and European consumers due to what it is calling “high demand” for the brand since its exit last year.

The launch is part of the brand's new e-commerce centric global expansion strategy and comes in partnership with Global-e, the cross-border e-commerce solutions provider, who will be enabling the Forever 21 localised rollout to the UK and Europe to ensure a “seamless experience” tailored to each market to offer a local shopping experience.

Forever 21’s new global strategy is to grow through online cross-border e-commerce with international shipping to key markets from its US fulfilment hub, and the online expansion to the UK and Europe follows the success in Asia-Pacific and Latin America earlier this year.

Since implementing this new approach, Forever 21 has reported “significant uplift” in conversion rates and the number of orders across these markets. In Taiwan, conversion rates rose by 72 percent year-over-year and in Australia, the brand has achieved a 133 percent year-over-year uplift in conversion rates since launching its dedicated localised offering.

Forever 21 partners with Global-e to launch UK-localised e-commerce

Through the partnership with Global-e, Forever 21 will be able to provide its customers in the UK with what it is calling “an enhanced online shopping experience” that has been tailored to the market’s characteristics and shopping preferences.

The Forever 21 customer in the UK will be able to buy the brand’s latest fashion collections in pounds, with prices that are tax and duty inclusive, and no hidden costs added at checkout or upon delivery. In addition, the brand is offering free express shipping for all purchases over 70 pounds, an easy returns process and an all-new Forever 21 App.

Forever 21 will also be partnering will payment solutions such as Klarna to offer their customers convenient and efficient payment solutions.

Daniel Kulle, chief executive at Forever 21, said in a statement: “We are excited to offer our trendy collections on our global online site, to our large following of loyal Forever 21 fans in the UK and mainland Europe. Our loyal consumers are digital savvy and expect a seamless, sophisticated online shopping experience, so it is vital for us to ensure that every step in the online journey is tailored to their needs and preferences. Global-e's advanced cross-border localisation solutions have been a crucial part of our growth.

“Despite the market conditions the entire industry is facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we see a strong demand for the Forever 21 brand in the UK and the rest of Europe. We are dedicated to providing the best online shopping experience for both our UK shoppers and other loyal customers globally.”

Globally, the Forever 21 international online offering now includes support for 95+ currencies, more than 150 local and alternative payment methods, localised checkout in 25 languages, various shipping methods and a transparent and easy returns process.

Matthew Merrilees, chief executive of North America at Global-e, added: “The dramatic increase in the number of consumers in the UK and across the globe that are purchasing online in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, emphasises the accelerating shift from physical retail to e-commerce and the need to re-think and adapt future business models and international multichannel strategy more than ever.

“Forever 21 is a strong brand that has fortified its position as an online leader and has taken valuable steps to get ahead of the curve, with a renewed shift to e-commerce and an advanced cross-border strategy. Since launching its online store that is fully localised to individual markets, the brand is already driving an uplift in online conversion rates and we couldn’t be more excited to support the relaunch of its online activity in the UK.”

Forever 21, now part of the Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Group and Authentic Brands Group with a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, speciality, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels, closed its retail stores in the UK in 2019.

Images: courtesy of Forever 21