Forever New opens debut UK store in London

Australian womenswear brand Forever New has opened its first store in the UK at Westfield London.

Founded in 2006, Forever New launched in the UK in 2020, and its debut physical retail store in the country marks the latest chapter for the successful label as it looks to further establish its position at the forefront of omnichannel retail, both in the UK and internationally.

The label, known for its timeless and wearable trend-inspired silhouettes, is one of Australia’s fastest-growing fashion labels and has a presence in more than 20 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, India, and across the Middle East.

Image: Forever New; Westfield London store

Its global footprint spans over 350 doors across its retail stores and concession partners, alongside its global online presence with partnerships with major multi-brand retailers, including Asos and Next.

Carolyn Mackenzie, managing director at Forever New, said in a statement: “This is an incredibly exciting next step in our retail journey – and we’re delighted to be opening our doors in London, the revered fashion capital.

“The Forever New flagship is the go-to destination for customers to explore our latest collections and elevate their everyday style.”

