Forever Unique to open debut store

Womenswear brand Forever Unique is to open its first standalone store in the Trafford Centre as England exits its latest Covid-19 lockdown this week.

The online brand known for specialising in luxury occasionwear and ready-to-wear collections will open a 1,500 square foot store in the Trafford Centre, Manchester on December 2.

Forever Unique was founded by Seema Malhotra, star of the TV show Real Housewives of Cheshire, with her husband Sandeep Malhotra in 2008.

The brand currently has a global footprint, stocked in more than 30 countries around the world, and has online partnerships with Asos, Zalando, Al Tayer in the Middle East, and Nelly.com in Sweden. Its move into a dedicated bricks-and-mortar location it states is down to customer demand for “accessible ways to shop”.

Commenting on the opening, the couple said in a statement: “Over the last 12 years, our main priority has been to successfully expand into new markets and raise the profile of the brand.

“We’ve witnessed high growth in the last few years, and our goal is to explore new and innovative ways to engage a wider market, allowing consumers more diverse ways to shop and interact with Forever Unique. Lockdown hasn’t been easy but we’ve evolved our product offering to accommodate what our woman is shopping for, covering both luxury, lounge and ready-to-wear fashion.”

The Forever Unique store will be positioned between Selfridges and Ted Baker and will offer a curated edit of the brand’s latest product offering.

The couple added: “We’ve seen a customer demand for accessible ways to shop, so we’re excited to be offering a store ahead of Christmas where customers can visually see and shop the product for a more intimate retail experience.”

Images: courtesy of Forever Unique