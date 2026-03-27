Form Academy: a luxury vintage e-commerce platform's educational initiative

Form, a platform specialising in luxury vintage, is launching an unusual initiative for an e-commerce site: the creation of a research-based educational lecture series called Form Academy. Announced in mid-March, the project aims to satisfy the public's appetite for knowledge. This audience is now as interested in acquiring fashion knowledge as it is in purchasing products.

The platform highlighted in a statement that academic fashion research has traditionally been confined to universities and museums. Meanwhile, industry discussions largely take place via fragmented digital media. Form explains it wants to make this intellectual history accessible. The programme will allow both amateurs and professionals to deepen their knowledge of the technical origin and value of the pieces.

The initiative from Form also responds to the growing professionalisation of the luxury vintage market. Today, anyone can sell clothing or accessories on second-hand fashion platforms. This international enthusiasm for buying and reselling vintage pieces is accompanied by a keen interest in a now very common term: archives. The word, synonymous with conservation and documentation, has significantly contributed to promoting a scholarly approach to fashion among the general public. This is particularly true for the platform's customers.

“Form was created to document, contextualise and energise fashion through provenance, archival context and recirculation,” Schiabel and Dana Melnychenko, the company's co-founders, recalled in a statement. The duo explained that Form Academy is based on material preserved and presented in Form Archive. This is an editorial and historical database launched by Form, which is accessible online via subscription.

The lecture series will examine the designers and cultural systems that have shaped the history of modern fashion. The first figure to be studied is British designer Alexander McQueen. Cyana Djoher, a doctoral student and archivist, will lead the first courses. Subsequent sessions will feature guest speakers, including historians; archivists; and various industry figures.