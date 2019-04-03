Fortnum & Mason to open first overseas standalone store in Hong Kong

Luxury British department store Fortnum & Mason is to open its first standalone store outside of Britain this year at Hong Kong’s Victoria Dockside development.

Set to open in September, the new store will span 7,000 square feet, feature a restaurant and a tea room, and will create around 90 jobs, according to the company, who said the move comes amid high demand for its products in Hong Kong and China.

“Expansion in Asia is an important next step for us, as we extend our reach further across the world,” Fortnum & Mason chairman Kate Hobhouse said in a statement. “We have seen significant appetite for the Fortnum’s brand and products in the region, with impressive year-on-year sales growth.”

Best known for its luxury assortment of teas, hampers and spreads, the 312-year-old chain also offers beauty products, accessories, jewellery and fashion from a number of premium brands like Hill & Friends, Weston and Lisa King.

Fortnum & Mason currently has four UK stores: its flagship store at Piccadilly, two smaller branches at Heathrow airport and St Pancras international train station, and a store it opened last year at The Royal Exchange in London.