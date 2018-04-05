Fortnum & Mason to open new store at The Royal Exchange

Luxury department store Fortnum & Mason is set to open a new store at The Royal Exchange in London.

Set to open in October, the new store will span 2, 368 square feet and offer a select edit of products. The new store marks Fortnum & Mason's fourth UK store, in addition to its flagship store at Piccadilly and two smaller branches at Heathrow airport and St Pancras international train station.

"Our arrival at The Royal Exchange brings together two iconic London institutions with a shared history in trade and commerce, and a shared passion in architectural heritage," said Ewan Venters, Fortnum & Mason Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

"We are driven to creating a world-class destination that brings the luxury and global charm of Fortnum’s to the prestigious environment of The Royal Exchange." Owned by Oxford Properties, The Royal Exchange is located in the middle of the City of London. Offering 51,400 square feet of retail space, it is home to a range of luxury retailers including Hermès, Smythson, Watches of Switzerland, Boodles and Tiffany & Co.

"The opening of Fortnum & Mason will be a memorable moment in The Royal Exchange’s storied history and will further enhance its collection of luxury shopping boutiques and dining," added Deborah Green, Director of Asset Management, at Oxford Properties.

Best known for its luxury assortment of teas, hampers and spreads, Fortnum & Mason has expanded its product offering to include homeware and gifts such as fine jewelry, accessories, and fashion from a number of premium brands like Hill & Friends, Weston and Lisa King.

Photo: Fortnum & Mason hamper