Fossil launches new online curated gift shop

Watch and accessories brand Fossil has launched a new gift shop experience online.

Featuring specialized curated collections, designed to help customers find the perfect present, the gift shop includes gifting suggestions for everything from weddings to graduation, Mother’s Day and birthdays.

Divided into curated collections such as Gifts For Her, Gifts For Him, Gifts By Price, the Wedding Gift Shop, and more, the Gift shop launch comes in time for Mother’s Day and includes customizable options, including personalized engraving to add a special date, initials, lucky number, and more

In addition to the unveiling of its new Gift Shop, Fossil has introduced new eGift cards, providing recipients with the convenience to browse and use the card balance effortlessly during checkout. Additionally, the brand will maintain personalized birthday promotions for its email subscribers.

“Accessories—watches especially—are an incredibly meaningful gift to commemorate a moment in time. Gifting has always been integral to the Fossil brand as seen from our personalization options to the iconic tin that provides unique and reusable packaging. The new online Fossil Gift Shop creates a curated experience to help consumers find the perfect gift,” said Melissa Lowenkron, Fossil's chief brand officer, in a statement.

“In addition to shopping for gifts for loved ones, there is also a propensity to celebrate one’s own achievements and milestones through self-gifting. We are looking forward to launching and continuing to expand the Fossil Gift Shop to support our community as they celebrate all of life’s special moments.”

Looking ahead, Fossil also revealed future plans to introduce additional innovative features, such as a digital watch concierge that will recommend the ideal gift based on a personality quiz to further enhance the shopping experience for consumers.