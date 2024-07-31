Fossil has opened a new flagship store in the French capital to coincide with the Olympic Games in Paris.

The new store of the US accessories supplier is located in the underground shopping arcade Carrousel du Louvre, which provides direct access to the famous art museum, Fossil announced on Tuesday. There, Fossil offers its jewelry such as watches, sunglasses and bags. An engraving machine also allows watches to be personalized with typical Parisian motifs such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and croissants.

For the opening, Fossil is offering customers souvenirs such as fabric bags and caps with motifs matching the location.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.

Fossil opens flagship in Louvre Passage Credits: Fossil

