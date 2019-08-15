Four new retailers sign space at Meadowhall as footfall grows

Four new retailers have signed leases at the British Land-owned Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield.

Swedish lifestyle brand for children Newbie will be opening a 900-square-foot store, one of its first to open in the UK outside of London. Additionally, the Newbie summer bus, which acts as a mobile, digital and social showroom for the brand and is currently touring the UK, will be at Meadowhall from 29 August to 1 September.

Jewellery specialist Lovisa will open a 700-square-foot store where it will showcase its latest ‘fit-out’ concept.

Additionally, home and body cosmetics brand Rituals and fashion retailer Hobbs have already opened 1,000-square-foot and 2,000-square-foot stores, respectively.

The retailers join a host of other brands, including Godiva, Flannels and Tag Heuer that have opened at Meadowhall following the shopping centre’s 60 million pound refurbishment programme. An additional 46 million pounds has also been invested in store upgrades by nearly 80 brands.

Meadowhall has recently seen the benefits of its ‘late-night programme’ - the shopping centre has recorded a six percent increase in footfall since 2018, with over two million people visiting the centre after 4pm since January.

“Lovisa is very proud to announce the opening of our latest new store at Meadowhall shopping centre, a strategically important and significant centre,” Shane Fallscheer, managing director and founder of Lovisa said in a statement. “It’s a further step in the continued growth commitment of Lovisa in the UK market. We look forward to delivering to the customers our latest fit‐out concept along with the on-trend product offering the fashion savvy women are loving globally.”

Ben Grose, head of retail leasing at British Land, added: “Despite tough market challenges, Meadowhall continues to draw in exciting new brands and increasing numbers of shoppers, demonstrating the strong appeal of the best retail destinations.”