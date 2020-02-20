Four new retailers to open at London's first eco-market

LabTech, the owner of Camden Market, has announced that four new retailers have signed to London’s first eco-market, Buck Street Market.

Lifestyle retailer Londonworks will open a 900-square-foot space dedicated to ‘slow fashion’, offering trend-lend clothing from brands such as vegan and fair-trade certified sock brand Conscious Step, and Danish brand Colorful Standard which makes clothing using 100 percent organic cotton. The store will also offer music, home décor and contemporary-inspired gifts.

Handmade babywear retailer Dress Up Baby will open its third London market space with a 74-square-foot unit offering its bespoke clothing, accessories and toys for babies and toddlers, produced with natural materials such as linen, merino wool and cotton.

Male grooming brand Sweyn Forkbeard will open its sixth market space in London, taking a 74-square-foot site showcasing its offering of certified 100 percent organic products. A percentage of the brand’s profits will also be donated to local charity Camden Giving.

Handcrafted London souvenir specialist Home From London will open its third Camden store within Buck Street Market later this year, a 74-square-foot space offering the brand’s selection of authentic gifts ranging from magnetic coasters to eco-bags featuring the iconic Camden Town underground roundel.

Commenting on the new signings in a statement, Maggie Milosavljevic, LabTech’s retail commercial director, said: “At Buck Street Market we are committed to delivering a revolutionary space that prioritises environmental education, conversation and positive change. Tailored towards the ‘conscious consumer’, our selection of local fashion retailers reflects our commitment towards championing sustainability, mirroring the aims held across our eco-conscious food and beverage portfolio. We are confident our selection of retailers will embrace the ethical aims held by Buck Street Market, delivering a vibrant and sustainable lifestyle destination.”