Frame opens second London store in Marylebone Village

Californian luxury fashion brand Frame has opened its second London store with a new retail design concept envisioned as a gallery.

Located at 94 Marylebone High Street, Frame’s new London flagship features a retail concept conceived by co-founder and creative director Erik Torstensson that utilises AI in the design and development process.

Torstensson trained an AI programme as an initial sketching tool and crafted three one-of-a-kind unique pieces of furniture and sculptures for the space, produced by Bucktron Studio Sweden.

Frame store at 94 Marylebone High Street, London Credits: Frame

The rest of the space takes inspiration from the brand’s home in Los Angeles, offering natural light, wood, stone texture, and furniture depicting a Californian cultural landscape alongside the period architecture of the London building, including reworked Victorian pilasters and contemporary touches such as polished stainless steel and concrete polished floors.

The design also includes Kvadrat fabric that coats the ceiling, walls, doors, and the interior of the fitting rooms, produced in 100 percent mohair and made in Italy from natural fibres with a Greenguard certification.

Commenting on the concept, “Since the inception of the brand I have been inspired by the natural light in Los Angeles when envisaging the London flagship, I wanted to reflect more than just this phenomenon.

“Our new retail concept is one where high-fashion intersects with art and design, inspired by our home in LA but also taking cues from our European roots. The light, the stone, the wood, the artwork, and furniture have all be curated to evoke that feeling of emotion when you walk into a gallery.”

The Marylebone Village store adds to its location on Draycott Avenue in South Kensington, London, which opened in 2022 as part of the brand's European expansion. Frame also has 14 stores in North America, including in New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Dallas.

