Francesca's launches mobile app through partnership with Poq

Francesca's has teamed with Poq to launch its first mobile app. The boutique chain plans to introduce an iOS app this summer and an Android app in time for holiday shopping later this year.

"During the temporary store closure period resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, our ecommerce business surged," Andrew Clarke, CEO of Francesca's Holdings Corp, explained in a statement. "Given the accelerating shift to online shopping, we are excited to be stepping up our digital transformation strategy with the launch of this mobile app."

Francesca's wants to meet its customers wherever and whenever they choose to shop. The app will feature a design that can enhance the shopping experience through an elevated design, improved navigation and increased ease of use.

The apparel and accessory brand selected Poq to help with its new app as the software-as-a-service platform has "extensive expertise building mobile shopping apps that empower businesses to engage customers and facilitate financial success," Clarke said.

Poq's president Mike Hann noted, "It's important to see brands like Francesca's placing app commerce at the center of their digital transformation strategy and doubling down on mobile in light of the recent changes in consumer behavior."