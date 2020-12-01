Francesca's launches new mobile shopping app

Francesca's has debuted a new mobile app as it transitions into a digital-focused commerce model. The retailer recently announced closures of 140 stores, all expected to shutter by the end of January 2021.

Now, the retailer is working to make online shopping more convenient for its customers. TheFrancesca's app is currently available for iOS users, and the retailer has plans to extend it to Android users "later this year," according to the company website.

"During the temporary store closure period resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, our ecommerce business surged," Francesca's Holdings Corp CEO, Andrew Clarke, said in a press release. "Given the accelerating shift to online shopping, we are excited to be stepping up our digital transformation strategy with the launch of this mobile app. In addition to enhancing her online shopping experience, the app will provide valuable insights into how customers interact with our brand, enabling us to interact with her in a more relevant and impactful way."

The app makes mobile shopping more convenient for shoppers, with added benefits such as notifications for news and new product arrivals, trend stories and the function for users to save favorite styles.