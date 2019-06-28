Frankies Bikinis opens first pop-up store

LA-based swimwear brand, Frankies Bikinis has opened its first pop-up shop in Selfridges, London to showcase its current spring/summer 2019 collection.

Running until July 3, the Frankies Bikinis will be located in the bespoke shopping area of Selfridges Body Studio and will offer a limited edition collection featuring two styles exclusive to the luxury department store.

Inspired by the Selfridges, the exclusive 3M Reflective Capsule, featuring a reflective ‘Silver Swimsuit’ and ‘Silver Bikini’, have been designed for the London pop-up to echo the “bright and contemporary feeling” of the swimwear range.

Using modern materials such as perspex and neon the brand has created a vibrant and exciting destination in the Selfridges Body Studio that celebrates the “modernity and uniqueness” of Frankies Bikinis.

Francesca Aiello, Frankies Bikinis founder said in a statement: “It’s been such a dream come true working on this Selfridges Pop Up in their London department store. It’s my first ever international pop-up and I couldn’t have asked for a better retailer to be hosting it. UK, here we come!”

Frankies Bikinis have also announced the brand will be showcased within the high-impact Sun and Swim OOH billboard advertising in the Selfridges London Oxford Street and Duke Street windows. With a footfall in excess of 1.5million per week and situated on the busiest shopping street in Europe with over 300 vehicles passing per hour, the billboard has received a bespoke digital treatment from Digital Artist and Art Director, Jon Emmony ahead of previewing.

Malibu-raised founder Aiello launched Frankies Bikini in 2012 while still in high school at the age of 17, because she couldn’t find swimwear that fitted her, and the brand has gone on to be worn by celebrities including Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner. Frankies Bikinis is sold in Selfridges, Harrods and Asos in the UK, and in the US, in Revolve, Diane's Beachwear, Free People, and Kith.

Image: courtesy of Frankies Bikinis