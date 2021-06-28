Frasers Group opens doors to new multi-brand store in Leicester

Frasers Group has announced the opening of a new 35,000 square foot multi-brand store in Leicester’s Fosse Park.

The new store is anchored by a Sports Direct and also includes streetwear retailer USC, a bike department by Evans Cycles and an esports gaming arena by Game.

The company’s head of elevation Michael Murray said the new opening was a sign of the group’s confidence in its elevation strategy as it continues to open new stores in key destinations throughout the UK.

“We are the leading destination for sportswear and are committed to meeting the demands of an ever more sophisticated consumer who is increasingly looking for only the very best brands and an enhanced shopping experience on the high street,” Murray said in a release.

The news follows the opening of Sports Direct’s revamped Oxford Street flagship store earlier this month following a 10 million pound refurbishment.