Frasers Group opens flagship Cruise store in Glasgow

Cruise, the luxury fashion retail chain acquired by Frasers Group back in 2011, has opened a new flagship store in Glasgow.

Situated on Ingram Street, the four-floor store carries a mix of luxury labels including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Balmain and Burberry. The store has been designed by London and Miami-based designers, Argent.

It comes as non-essential retailers in Scotland were permitted to reopen on Monday following months of store closures.

Cruise was established in Edinburgh in 1981 and now also has stores in Glasgow, Derby and Aberdeen.

Frasers Group said this latest opening demonstrates its “commitment to investing in bricks-and-mortar and reinventing the luxury sector”, a strategy spearheaded by the group’s head of elevation, Michael Murray.

“After 18 months of planning and a multi-million-pound investment today we open this newly refurbished Cruise store – Cruise Glasgow to those in Scotland, is known as an institution of luxury specialist retailing and thus, we’re pleased to be raising-the-bar for retail in the city,” Murray said in a release.

Frasers Group said it plans to open tens of new stores each year alongside a dedicated multi-million-pound refurbishment program of the groups existing store portfolio.