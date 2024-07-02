Frasers Group snaps up Doncaster’s Frenchgate Shopping Centre

Retail giant Frasers Group is continuing the expansion of its portfolio with the acquisition of Doncaster-based Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

With the 770,000 square foot retail centre, Frasers hopes to build on its commitment to both physical retail in the UK as well as its geographical positioning across the region as a whole.

The shopping centre itself is a major player in the realm of Doncaster’s town centre, already housing a number of notable tenants such as Next, H&M and TK Maxxx.

As such, Frasers sees an opportunity to more than triple the store size of its owned retailer Sports Direct, potentially bringing its capacity to 35,000 square feet, while also securing a presence for other brands in its portfolio such as USC and Evans Cycles.

In a release, Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers, reaffirmed the group’s mission to invest into brick-and-mortar, before adding: “Acquiring property in key trading locations to unlock new opportunities for our retail and leisure businesses, such as Sports Direct, Everlast Gyms, Frasers and Flannels, is a key priority.

“We are committed to re-inventing retail and injecting new life into high streets across the UK to bring the very best brands, environment, and experience to customers across the country.”