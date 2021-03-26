Frasers Group snaps up Robin Retail Park in Wigan

Frasers Group is pushing forward with its aggressive acquisition strategy, this time snapping up Robin Retail Park in Wigan.

The company, which owns brands Sports Direct, Flannels, House of Fraser, and Jack Wills, said in a release that the acquisition “further demonstrates the group’s commitment to investing and elevating bricks and mortar retail”.

It continued: “Frasers Group sees opportunities for buying retail assets and driving occupational demand from their retail concepts to elevate the schemes. Frasers Group has requirements for all asset classes and sees this as a stepping stone to more property acquisitions throughout 2021 within the UK and Ireland.”

Michael Murray, head of elevation at Frasers Group, said the group planned to transform the retail park into a “modern, aspirational shopping destination for the local area”. He said: “We are excited to bring our new elevated retail concepts to Wigan and breathe new life into the area.”

The group acquired fashion retailer Psyche back in January and snapped up sportswear retailer DW Sports in August.

Frasers Group has also upped its stakes in brands Mulberry and Hugo Boss in recent months.