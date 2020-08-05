Frasers Group to open multi-brand ‘mega store’ at Fosse Park in Leicester

Frasers Group is planning to open its first regional flagship store post-Covid-19 at Fosse Park in Leicester next year.

The 90,000-square-foot “mega store” will be split into two sections, divided between Flannels and Sports Direct. The former will be launching a concept store, with more details to be released in September, while the latter will open a flagship store at the destination.

The multi-brand store will also feature streetwear concept USC, a bike department by Evans and an esports gaming arena from Game.

The stores will open in 2021, is expected to cost over 15 million pounds and will create up to 200 jobs, according to the group.

Fosse Park is one of the UK’s biggest out-of-town shopping parks and currently houses brands such as JD Sports, Clarks, Footasylum, Marks & Spencer, Next, River Island, and Primark. Sports Direct also already has a store at the shopping destination.

Michael Murray, head of elevation for Frasers Group, said in a statement: “I’m proud to be in a position to bring positive news in what has been a tough six months for retail. This announcement shows our commitment and confidence in our elevation strategy. Now more than ever, we must continue to push boundaries and innovate to stay relevant.”

James Keany, executive director, retail at CBRE, added: “This multi fascia site will transform physical retailing. This is another exciting new store that Frasers Group are creating which will open in 2021.”