Frasers Group to open three new Flannels flagships

Frasers Group has announced plans to open three new Flannels flagship stores as part of its ongoing elevation strategy.

The British group, which also owns brands Sports Direct, Jack Wills, and House of Fraser, said Tuesday it will open new Flannels flagships in Leeds, Cardiff, and Gateshead’s Metrocentre.

All three of the stores will be upwards of 80,000 square feet, the group said. A date for the openings wasn’t disclosed.

It comes as part of Frasers Group’s ongoing elevation strategy, which has seen it open a spate of Flannels stores in recent years - its luxury retail chain - as well as invest in upmarket brands like Mulberry and Hugo Boss.

Last year, Frasers Group opened three Flannels flagships, one in Sheffield, another in Leicester, and a seven-floor megastore in Liverpool.

‘New luxury’ strategy

Group CEO Michael Murray said in a release: “Our plans to expand with a series of new experience-orientated flagships, demonstrates how we’re doubling down on our commitment to ‘new luxury’ and bringing world-class experiences to untapped markets.

“Our expansion plans not only demonstrate the confidence we have in our strategy, but they also show our continued belief in the future of the UK’s high streets, which through our stores, we aim to re-ignite.”

As well as focusing on upmarket fashion, Frasers Group has also been investing heavily in lower price point companies in recent years as it looks to expand its high street empire.

Last week, the group made a cash offer to buy Australian-based fashion marketplace MySale after becoming its biggest shareholder in June when it snapped up a 28.7 percent stake in the business.

Also in the last few months, Frasers Group bought rival Manchester-based fast-fashion companies Missguided and I Saw It First.