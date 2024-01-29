Frasers Group to takeover former John Lewis space

Frasers Group is preparing to open “several dynamic stores” in Invesco’s Queensgate Shopping Centre, including a location in a former John Lewis space.

Frasers and Sports Direct stores are to be opened at the Peterborough location, bringing the group’s operational area in the shopping centre to a total of 92,500 square feet.

The Frasers “concept store” is to offer an array of men’s, women’s and kidswear brands, as well as homeware and beauty.

Meanwhile, the 30,000 square feet Sports Direct space is to showcase both sports and leisure brands, alongside labels from Frasers’ own portfolio, including USC, Jack Wills and Game.

On the openings, a spokesperson for Frasers said: “We are pleased to confirm that we will be opening a new concept Frasers store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre, offering customers the world’s most aspirational brands, as well as a dynamic beauty hall.

“A 30,000 square foot Sports Direct store will also open, featuring a USC, Jack Wills and GAME. We are big believers in physical retail and these openings mark an exciting time for the Group as we continue to expand our store portfolio across the UK and Europe.”

Frasers is due to take on the location in 2025 following the completion of landlord works.