Frasers integrates Sports Direct membership into updated loyalty programme

Frasers Group is continuing to reinvent its loyalty programme, this time by integrating the membership offering of its sportswear retailer, Sports Direct, into the initiative. By doing so, Frasers Plus moves another step closer to the retail group’s mission of creating one unified rewards platform.

The programme intends to simplify shopping experiences across the group’s brand portfolio, also including Flannels and Frasers, as well as its 16 retail partners, such as Lookfantastic, Myprotein and Marks Electrical.

Sports Direct will be added to the offering, available via the Frasers Plus app, from February 2026. Existing Sports Direct members will not be automatically enrolled in Frasers Plus, and will instead need to apply and meet relevant criteria.

In a statement, David Twigg, managing director of Frasers Group Financial Services, said building out the programme responds to learnings from the past year informing the company on how customers shop. “This new chapter will bring engaged Frasers Plus users unparalleled flexibility and value, earning points and benefits as they spend,” Twigg added.