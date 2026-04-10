Frasers introduces AI shopping assistant to elevate online experience

Frasers, the namesake premium fashion brand of Frasers Group, has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) shopping assistant on its website as it looks to elevate the online experience.

Dubbed ‘Ask Frasers’, the new feature, powered by Algolia’s Agentic Experience, serves as a “context-aware” tool that “goes beyond traditional search”. It utilises external LLMs and interprets product data, such as availability and popularity signals, to offer “precise, conversational answers tailored to each shoppers’ needs”.

By introducing the app, Frasers intends to help shoppers identify the right items, easily access key data, and compare prices by asking them questions that aid in refining preferences and describing the desired product outcome to narrow down options.

Since its implementation, the company said the tool has already shown “solid results”, contributing to a 25 percent increase in conversion rates compared to traditional searches.

Its launch comes on the back of Frasers’ recent relaunch, which saw it rebrand from ‘House of Fraser’ and unveil a more elevated identity as part of efforts to position itself as a “one-stop lifestyle destination”.

Speaking on the tool, Richard Lallo, group head of customer marketing at Frasers Group, said: “The launch of Ask Frasers marks an important step forward in this mission, enabling us to offer a faster, smarter and more seamless way to shop our premium fashion and lifestyle offering, reinforcing our belief that intelligent technology is shaping the future of retail.”