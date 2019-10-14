Fred Perry strengthens LabTech’s retail offering

Fred Perry has opened its first standalone store on Camden High Street, as LabTech, owner of Camden Market, continues to strengthen its retail offering in the area.

The 1,541 square foot Camden store spans two floors and features a contemporary space with concrete floors centred around spotlights, mimicking a stage-like presence on the shop floor, designed by retail studio company, Rizlly.

The ground floor showcases the Fred Perry’s latest collections and collaborations for men and women, including the original made in England, M12 and G12 Fred Perry shirts. While the basement is a dedicated exhibition space, curated by Mat Bancroft, inspired by the local area’s artists and icons, bringing together rare original artefacts and images that trace elements of Camden’s musical history from 1966 to today.

Jenna Barry, Senior Asset Manager, at LabTech, owner of Camden Market said in a statement: “Fred Perry is an iconic fashion brand and the opening of its first standalone store in the area strengthens LabTech’s retail offering by marking a new chapter for Camden’s High Street.

“The brand’s British routes and commitment to creating a store centred around the area’s musical scene will be a key footfall driver for this area of North London, among other popular brands located here such as All Saints, Urban Outfitters and Ray-Ban.”

Fred Perry and existing retailers will complement the forthcoming retail offer by LabTech’s latest project, Hawley Wharf, which is set to launch next year and will strengthen Camden’s status as a fashion destination.

Image: courtesy of Fred Perry