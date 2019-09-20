Fred Perry to open Camden High Street store

British fashion brand Fred Perry is set to open a 1,541-square-foot-store on Camden High Street in October.

The new Camden location will stock popular items from the brand such as The M3, the original one colour Fred Perry polo shirt and The M12 - the signature twin tipped polo shirt. The British brand will be joining a line-up of other high-profile retailers such as premium eyewear brand Ray-Ban and multinational lifestyle retail brand Urban Outfitters.

“Camden continues to be a melting pot of subcultures, attracting people from all over the world – it’s Fred Perry heartland and we’re proud to have both a heritage and a future here,” said a spokesperson from Fred Perry in a statement. “Fred Perry has been part of the subcultural uniform since the 1950s, and the Laurel Wreath remains a signature of both individuality and of belonging. We’re excited to open a space where everyone is invited to experience the true sense of the brand, and what it has meant to people – from elite sportsmen through to fringe subcultures.”

Jenna Barry, senior asset manager at LabTech, the owner of Camden Market, added: “The hugely popular rich heritage of Fred Perry’s aesthetic is synonymous with the acclaimed vibrant culture of Camden Town. This iconic brand will enrich the fashion offer in Camden and complement the arrival of new fashion brands at Hawley Wharf, as well as complementing its dynamic food and beverage offer. The Fred Perry deal is part of LabTech’s endeavour to raise the bar for Camden’s retail scene and build upon its eclectic character with brands that will attract new audiences.”

Triple Wimbledon champion Fred Perry founded his namesake brand in 1952. Since then, it has collaborated with style icons such as Raf Simons, Miles Kane, Margaret Howell, and Bella Freud.