Fred Segal launches new live-stream shopping channel

Fred Segal has created its own shopping channel on live video streaming platform talkshoplive. The platform allows consumers to stream, share and shop from brands live.

Called Fred Segal LIVE, the channel will offer an eight-week shopping experience that will celebrate the "Power of Diversity." The show will live stream weekly on Mondays at 4 p.m. PT, starting on November 23.

The brand will showcase collaborations with Black-owned, women-owned, minority-owned and small businesses, as well as offer exclusive promotions and easy online checkout using Mastercard Click to Pay.

“This year created many challenges and opportunities for retailers across the nation and that has pushed us to explore a new approach to the way we are interacting with our customers," Jeff Lotman, Fred Segal's chief executive officer and owner, said in a press release.

He added that the channel "will provide a one of a kind shopping experience for our customers, giving us an opportunity to directly interact with them wherever they are, in the safety of their home, in real time and in a way we never have digitally. We believe that this innovative experience is what the future of shopping looks like and we’re excited to see the reaction from our customers.”

Image: Fred Segal