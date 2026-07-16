Free People to open new boutique in Santa Monica

Free People is set to open a new boutique in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, as the URBN-owned lifestyle brand continues its push into what it describes as growing lifestyle markets.

Located at 2925 Main St, the 2,092-square-foot store will carry the brand's Free-est collection, a line that merges its FP Beach and Endless Summer ranges into a single assortment of warm-weather staples. Shoppers can expect two-piece sets, sundresses, tops and accessories geared toward the Southern California customer, alongside one-on-one styling appointments with in-store stylists.

The opening underscores Free People's strategy of pairing product with place: a beach-adjacent location on Main Street, stocked with its most beach-oriented collection, in one of the country's most established coastal lifestyle markets.

Design-wise, the boutique takes an adaptive reuse approach, preserving the original character of the building while layering in updates. The exterior combines white painted brick with soft yellow accents, while the interior features restored wood floors, peach-toned walls and citrus iridescent glass pendants. Three curtained fitting rooms come outfitted with backlit wood mirrors, custom quilt curtains and satin nickel hardware. A curved white oak cashwrap with a concrete top anchors the rear of the space, set against textured walls in Jasper Yellow and Yellow Finch.

The store will operate Monday through Saturday from 10am to 7pm and Sunday from 10am to 6pm.