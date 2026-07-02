Free People to open new store in Palm Desert as it continues retail push across the US

Fashion and lifestyle brand Free People is set to open a new store in Palm Desert, California, as it continues to expand its retail presence across the United States.

Opening on July 3, the new 2,513-square-foot store is set to offer Free People’s signature assortment of apparel and accessories for women, including dresses, denim, knitwear and seasonal collections. In addition, the store in Palm Desert will also offer shoppers one-on-one styling appointments, where an in-store stylist helps style new looks.

Free People opted to preserve the existing structure and finishes for its new store in Palm Desert, updating the doors and glazing systems to offer a refreshed, updated look. The store’s interior includes warm wooden flooring, mica finishes and pink plaster accents, with five fitting rooms complete with backlit mirrors for shoppers to try pieces on. A custom three-point-of-sale cashwrap is designed to serve as the focal point for the new store, and is complemented by matching millwork.

The opening in Palm Desert comes as Free People continues to invest in growing its US physical store network, with a big focus on its FP Movement activewear line. Parent company URBN previously shared plans to open up to 16 new Free People stores and 20 FP Movement stores in 2026 in key lifestyle markets. The company earmarked approximately 240 million US dollars in fiscal 2026 for retail store expansion, technology and logistics investments, and home office expansion.

Recent openings include a new Free People store in Savannah, Georgia, alongside new FP Movement locations in Savannah and Knoxville, Tennessee, and a Free-est store in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.