Freemans adds Bonprix to strengthen value credentials

Online retailer Freemans is strengthening its value fashion offering with the addition of Bonprix to its portfolio.

The German fashion value brand, Bonprix, owned by Freemans Grattan Holding’s parent company Otto, will add 5,000 pieces to Freemans, ranging from 4.99 pounds covering all wardrobe essentials from lingerie through to outerwear.

Richard Cristofoli, chief customer officer at Freemans, said in a statement: “The introduction of Bonprix is a further illustration of the evolution of Freemans. We believe that right now there is a huge opportunity for a digitally-based great value fashion brand we feel it perfectly complements the wider Freemans offer.”

The introduction of Bonprix follows a revamp of the 116-year-old Freemans brand late last year, which saw the entire re-invigoration of every single customer touchpoint from “look and feel through to range hierarchy” and the addition of over twenty new third-party brands. It also included the introduction of the exclusive Star by Julien MacDonald homeware range.

Freemans Grattan Holding has also bolstered its senior management team over the last 18 months with ex-N Brown Group PLC Ann Steer taking over as chief executive, Linda Quinn, also ex N Brown Group PLC joined as chief merchandising officer, Richard Cristofoli as chief customer officer from Debenhams, Richard Hornby as chief finance officer from Studio plc and Stuart Daniels ex-TruNarrative started as financial services director.

Bonprix coming to Freemans will be supported with a multi-million-pound marketing campaign, including a primetime TV ad campaign that stars Strictly Come Dancing favourite Karen Hauer and celebrates ‘funshine’ ‘freedom’ ‘friendship’ and Freemans with the hashtag BeMoreFree. Alongside digital, print, social and PR.