French cashmere brand Kujten to make US retail debut

Kujten, a cashmere fashion house, is set to open its first US store in New York. The French brand has selected Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of the city as the location for the store, scheduled to open autumn 2025.

Adding to its 50 boutiques spread across France and Europe, the first US location will house a full range of women’s, men’s and accessories collections. The interior intends to reflect Kujten’s distinct identity, seen in minimalist design and contemporary luxury.

Through the opening, Kujten is reaffirming its relationship with the US, where it had first established a connection through a collaborative capsule with LA-based tattoo artist Dr. Woo, launched in 2024. With this, the brand “laid the foundations for a genuine relationship with the American audience”, a press release said.

Kujten was founded in 2012 by friends Carole Benaroya and Stéphanie Eriksson, who established an identity based on the values of “freedom, creativity and sharing”. The duo’s intention was to “break away from cashmere’s traditional image and breathe new life into it”, incorporating statement pieces and a mix of cultural inspirations into the designs.