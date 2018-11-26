French classifieds company Leboncoin acquires resale fashion website Vidressing

Leboncoin, a company which can be described as “the French eBay”, has announced the acquisition of second-hand fashion platform Videdressing. Founded in 2009 and present in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Belgium, Videdressing receives an average of 3 million visitors a month. Details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Leboncoin is owned by the international media group Schibsted, which controls some of the largest newspapers in Sweden and Norway. The company has purchased a series of similar enterprises in recent years, including AgriAffaires, MachineryZone and A Vendre A Louer. The acquisition follows the closures of two second-hand apparel websites in France, Instantluxe.com, owned by Galeries Lafayette, and L’Habilobibliothèque, a startup business.