French Connection launches on-demand rental service

French Connection has launched its own rental website as the market for circular fashion continues to boom.

The British high street retailer teamed up with rental-as-a-service provider Zoa Rental for the launch.

The new site, called French Connection Rental, allows customers to rent over 100 SS22 styles, initially focusing on dresses, holiday wear and work wear.

French Connection is the first major fashion brand to launch an on-demand rental service for latest-season stock in the UK, according to Zoa Rental.

Also, unlike many other rental offerings, the service will be on-demand, so shoppers won’t need a subscription to shop French Connection's collections.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Zoa to bring premium high street to the hire customer and support the ever growing appetite of hiring,” said French Connection retail director Simon Donoghue in a statement.

Circular fashion on the rise

French Connection’s new rental service comes as the circular fashion market continues to heat up in the UK and globally.

Last month, Marks & Spencer and Oasis both launched rental offerings through a partnership with Hire Street, the sister company of Zoa Rental.

Isabella West, the CEO of Zoa Rental, said: “Growth in the rental market is outstripping traditional retail by 20 times, driven by consumer demand for sustainable, affordable fashion.”

West predicts this summer to be “the biggest ever for rental in the UK, as weddings and other social events return in full force following the end of lockdown.