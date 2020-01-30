French Connection opens at Woking Shopping centre

French Connection has opened a new store at Woking Shopping centre.

The 1,260-square-foot boutique stocks the brand’s womenswear, accessories, and homeware collections, and features a clean, minimalist aesthetic with a predominantly neutral palette.

Located in the Town Mall next to Fat Face and Claire’s, French Connection joins a lineup of leading fashion brands such as H&M, Primark and New Look.

The store opening coincides with the ongoing progress of Victoria Square, a mixed-use development which is expected to open in May 2021. The development includes 125,000 square feet of new retail floorspace anchored by a 50,000-square-foot Marks & Spencer store and a 27,000-square-foot Boots store. When it’s completed, Woking’s market potential will reportedly increase by 11 percent to 226 million pounds.

Neil Woodward of Moyallen, asset manager for the Peacocks Centre, said: “The launch of French Connection is a great first stride into 2020, and signals the positive advancement we expect to see in the year ahead as we continue to evolve Woking into a top destination for retail and leisure. The premium quality of the brand sits seamlessly with our other international retailers and creates an even more compelling fashion offering for visitors.”

David Bittleston, leader of Woking Borough Council, added: “As we continue with our town centre regeneration plans, Woking is fast becoming a destination of choice for premium brands. We are very excited that French Connection has chosen Woking to open its latest store, which will add to our retail and restaurant offer.”