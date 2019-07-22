French Connection opens new London concept store

French Connection has opened a new concept store in London’s West End, featuring retail and studio space.

The 4,000 square foot store named the ‘French Connection Studios’ is split across two floors and has been designed to be the new “home of French Connection” as part of its strategy to reinforce the brand as a contemporary fashion and lifestyle destination.

Located on London’s Duke Street, within a period property, the store is close to Bond Street station, as well as Oxford Street, where French Connection’s previous flagship store recently reached the end of its lease.

The new store houses womenswear, menswear, homeware and fragrance, with a particular focus being given to homeware as it sits at the front of the store in its own dedicated area whilst the ‘market place’ studio offers a wide selection of pick up items including books, magazines and cards.

In addition, the new concept will offer exclusive products including a selection of womenswear dresses designed especially for the French Connection Studios, take inspiration from best-selling French Connection designs, with a limited number of each style available.

The space also houses a photography studio, where the in-house team will shoot digital and influencer content, which the retailer adds will give customers the opportunity to “browse the store, whilst also getting a glimpse behind the scenes of a fashion brand and to see the latest collection, before this launches in-store”.

French Connection has also partnered with London-based artisan coffee shop Fernandez and Wells, meaning customers can enjoy a coffee, glass of wine or bite to eat inside the space, or enjoy the outdoor seating overlooking its Mayfair surroundings.

Stephen Marks, founder, chief executive and chairman of French Connection, said in a statement: “We are extremely pleased to be opening a new store in a retail location better suited to French Connection’s premium high street aesthetic.

“French Connection Studios Duke Street is a great space, perfect for creating a fresh look and brand experience for our consumers.”

Keith Bailey, Mayfair director, Grosvenor Britain and Ireland, added: “The store will provide an immersive brand journey that will improve the retail environment for those visiting and working in this part of the West End. The brand’s genuine commitment to deliver an innovative retail experience provides a compelling reason to visit and will foster a more active, interesting and useful neighbourhood.

“The signing supports our renewed focus on our delivery of a retail portfolio which responds to changing consumer habits, and the evolution of North Mayfair as an exciting destination for shopping and leisure.”

Images: courtesy of Grosvenor Britain and Ireland/French Connection