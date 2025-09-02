French Connection returning to the Welsh market

Fashion brand French Connection is returning to retail in Wales this month with a new store at the Bridgend Designer Outlet Centre.

The 1,250-square-foot store will open on September 13 and will mark French Connection’s only standalone store in Wales, following a consignment presence in John Lewis Cardiff.

The design of the store will offer a new brand concept shop fit for French Connection that promises to offer "a fresh and modern shopping environment,” complete with large internal branded signage, statement repeat pattern walls, and black suspended lighting.

In a short statement, French Connection said the opening marks an “important milestone” for the brand, as it looks to “strengthen its presence in Wales”.

The store also marks a continuation of French Connection’s brand strategy to open outlet stores to complement its retail network across the UK. This year, the brand also opened an outlet store in April at Caledonia Park in Scotland.